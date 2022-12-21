JUST IN
Electric bus maker PMI looking to sell stake to strategic investor/PE fund
IIFL fintech fund picks up 16% in Insurance Samadhan for $2 million

The IIFL Group's early-stage investment vehicle, IIFL Fintech Fund, has invested $2 million (around Rs 16.5 crore) in insurance technology startup Insurance Samadhan for a 16 per cent stake

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The IIFL Group's early-stage investment vehicle, IIFL Fintech Fund, has invested USD 2 million (around Rs 16.5 crore) in insurance technology startup Insurance Samadhan for a 16 per cent stake, valuing the platform at around USD 13 million (around Rs 107 crore).

The startup also received another USD 1 million from other investors in the series-A round.

This is IIFL fintech fund's 10th investment and first in the insuretech space, the company said, adding it has already invested 50 per cent of the Rs 210 crore corpus of the fund.

The IIFL group launched the fintech fund in August 2021 with a corpus of Rs 210 crore with sponsorships from two group companies--IIFL Finance and IIFL Securities. The fund has so far invested Trendlyne, Leegality, Finbox, Datasutram, Multipl, Finarkein, Trustcheckr, Finvu and Easyrewardz.

Samadhan is an online platform that deals with resolving insurance related complaints such as mis-selling, lapsed policies, policy rejection, fraud or claim rejection in life, health and general insurance.

Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, cofounder and chief executive at Samadhan said, this fund will primarily be used to build further tech and marketing.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 15:58 IST

`
