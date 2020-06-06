Ikea Hyderabad store to reopen from June 8 with strict safety measures

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: IKEA closes its Hyderabad stores, tells public to shop online
Ikea will open store in Navi Mumbai this summer, says MD Peter Betzel
IKEA to pay $46 mn to parents of 2 year old killed by dresser tip-over
Big-box retailers turn to small stores amid soaring rentals, red tape
India may raise duties on $56 bn worth of imports from China, elsewhere
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU