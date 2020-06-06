JUST IN
Ikea Hyderabad store to reopen from June 8 with strict safety measures

Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at Ikea, said: 'As we reopen our store, health and safety of co-workers and customers are our topmost priority'

Agencies 

Ikea India, part of the Ingka Group, will be reopening its store in Hyderabad from June 8 with strict measures in place to ensure safety of visitors, the Swedish furniture maker said on Friday.

Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at Ikea, said: “As we reopen our store, health and safety of co-workers and customers are our topmost priority. We have put strong safety measures throughout the store, so that our customers and co-workers feel safe and confident coming back to the store.
First Published: Sat, June 06 2020. 00:47 IST

