Ikea to open first city store in Mumbai spanning 80,000 sq ft on Dec 9

Swedish home furnishing retailer, (part of the Ingka Group), will open the doors on December 9 to its first city store in India at Worli, Mumbai, the company said in a press release.

The Worli City Store will span across 80,000 sq ft which is smaller than its traditional big box stores that typically spread across 400,000-500,000 sq ft and are usually situated on the outskirts of cities.

Currently, the home furnishing major has two stores in the country, one in Hyderabad and the other in

“The city store format allows to be adapted to smaller spaces in an urban context and makes it more convenient for many customers to experience the offer,” Ikea said in its release. Adding, “consumers will be able to shop the entire IKEA range based on a well-integrated digital and physical shopping experience.”

Dawid Gałka, Store Manager, IKEA Worli City store, India, said “This is a new concept for customers to shop with IKEA. They can enjoy an omni-channel shopping experience at this store, browse and order our entire range through various digital tools.” Gatka also said that it will fulfil home furnishing needs through a range of digital tools as well as the new city store format.

Globally, the retailer has Ikea City Stores in Paris, Vienna, Shanghai among other cities.