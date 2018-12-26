IL&FS appoints retired IAS official Bijay Kumar as deputy Managing Director

-
ALSO READ
Blame game begins at IL&FS as ex-independent directors defend their role
IL&FS crisis: India dodges a Lehman moment, but that was the easy part
IL&FS' lenders to feel heat of defaults in Q2, see dent in capital adequacy
Centre 'fully committed' to ensure liquidity support to IL&FS, says FinMin
The dogs that didn't bark
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU