IL&FS appoints retired IAS official Bijay Kumar as deputy Managing Director

The debt-laden company also appointed N Srinivasan as a non-executive director

Arnab Paul | Reuters 

IL&FS, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, Mumbai

Beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd said on Wednesday it appointed retired Indian Administrative Service official Bijay Kumar as its deputy managing director.

First Published: Wed, December 26 2018. 13:06 IST

