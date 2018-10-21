IL&FS crisis: Success of PPPs rests on prevention and resolution of dispute

The resolution of disputes between the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) group and government entities is seen as a way forward for the liquidity-strapped infrastructure financier and builder. Such a move is intended to bring in cash flow, thereby easing the task for the government-appointed board that took control of the group on October 1.

IL&FS and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are likely to opt for an out-of-court settlement in a couple of cases entangled in the arbitration process. IL&FS has arbitration claims worth around Rs 70 ...