In a first, Amazon Pay, Uber partner to allow Indian users to pay for rides

and on Monday announced a partnership that will allow users in to pay for their rides on the ride-hailing platform using

is the first market where the two American have formed such an alliance.

The partnership will see being integrated as a payment option on the app, enabling millions of customers to make contactless, safe and secure payments for their rides, a statement said.

To facilitate their Uber trip, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the 'Payments' icon and choosing Amazon Pay.

In order to make the payment process as seamless as possible, the ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip.

"We are delighted to add Amazon Pay as an additional digital payment option on our app for promoting cashless transactions, minimising contact and enhancing social distancing that will help keep both riders and drivers safe," Uber APAC Director, Business Development Nandini Maheshwari said.

is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app making this a landmark partnership for both global in a market of strategic importance, she added.

"Amazon Pay is always looking to make the lives of our customers convenient.

This partnership with Uber will allow customers to complete their transaction in a contactless manner, especially during the pandemic," Manesh Mahatme, Director Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India said.

Uber currently allows users to pay for rides using modes like cash, credit cards, Paytm wallets and Google Pay among others.

