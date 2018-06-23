In Facebook faux pas, analytics reports accidentally sent to app testers

-
ALSO READ
Did your private Facebook post go public recently? Blame this software bug
Indian digital advertisers' scrutiny grows in wake of Facebook data leak
Cut Facebook out: Have you considered making money selling your own data?
Facebook concedes most of its 2 bn users were vulnerable to data theft
PricewaterhouseCoopers cleared Facebook's privacy practices in leak period
-
In yet another case of mishandling data, Facebook accidentally leaked analytics reports from app developers.
A Facebook App Analytics summary email was mistakenly sent to app testers instead of just developers.
The summary contained private data including weekly average users, page views, and new users, Engadget reported.
While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU