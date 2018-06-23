JUST IN
In Facebook faux pas, analytics reports accidentally sent to app testers

The summary contained private data including weekly average users, page views, and new users

In yet another case of mishandling data, Facebook accidentally leaked analytics reports from app developers.

A Facebook App Analytics summary email was mistakenly sent to app testers instead of just developers.

The summary contained private data including weekly average users, page views, and new users, Engadget reported.

While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
