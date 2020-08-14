JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Amazon to launch online drug sales in Bengaluru to enhance reach
Business Standard

In pics: Reliance in Fortune's top 100 global companies; see top 10 list

According to the Fortune, this year, Global 500 companies employ 69.9 million people. Check out the list to know more

Topics
Reliance Industries | Walmart | Amazon.com

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#96 Reliance Industries

#96 Reliance Industries
1 / 11
Revenues ($M): $86,270, Employees: 195,618

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries jumped 10 places to break into the world's top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 96th in the 2020 ranking released by Fortune on Tuesday. This is the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list.

#10 Toyota Motor

#10 Toyota Motor
2 / 11
Revenues ($M): $275,288, Employees: 359,542

According to the report, Tesla may have recently overtaken Toyota Motor Corporation as the world's most valuable automaker, but the Camry- and Prius-maker is still more than 10 times the size of Elon Musk's company by sales ($275 billion vs. $25 billion last year). 

#9 Amazon.com

#9 Amazon.com
3 / 11
Revenues ($M): $280,522, Employees: 798,000

Amazon’s 21 per cent revenue growth in 2019, to $281 billion, is the reason the Seattle company has moved up four spots on the Global 500. 

#8 BP

#8 BP
4 / 11
Revenues ($M): $282,616, Employees: 72,500

The British energy giant fell one spot on this year’s list, as revenue dropped 7 per cent to $283 billion, and profits dropped 57 per cent to $4 billion, thanks to weak oil prices. 

#7 Volkswagen

#7 Volkswagen
5 / 11
Revenues ($M): $282,760, Employees: 671,205

Volkswagen, the highest-ranking automaker in this year's list, has had a turbulent year.

#6 Saudi Aramco

#6 Saudi Aramco
6 / 11
Revenues ($M): $329,784, Employees: 79,000

In December 2019, Saudi Aramco made its much-anticipated debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange, becoming the world’s largest initial public offering on record. Within days after its listing, the company reached a market capitalization of $2 trillion.

#5 Royal Dutch Shell

#5 Royal Dutch Shell
7 / 11
Revenues ($M): $352,106, Employees: 83,000

Amid weaker oil and gas prices, Royal Dutch Shell, the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas multinational, fell two spots in the Global 500 rankings this year as revenue took an 11 per cent hit and profits fell by more than a third to $15.8 billion.

#4 China National Petroleum

#4 China National Petroleum
8 / 11
Revenues ($M): $379,130, Employees: 1,344,410

Even before the pandemic began, PetroChina announced a 58% drop in profits in the third quarter of last year, caused by overcapacity in China’s market for natural gas. 

#3 State Grid

#3 State Grid
9 / 11
Revenues ($M): $383,906, Employees: 907,677

According to the report, China’s state-owned power company, as sales dipped just under 1 per cent in 2019. Beijing appointed Mao Weiming as State Grid's chairman at the start of 2020, marking the first time the massive utility has been led by a chairman with no prior experience in the industry. 

#2 Sinopec Group

#2 Sinopec Group
10 / 11
Revenues ($M): $407,009, Employees: 582,648

Sinopec bet big on expanding production capacity last year just as oil prices grew volatile, and 2020 has been even bumpier. 

#1 Walmart

#1 Walmart
11 / 11
Revenues ($M): $523,964, Employees: 2,200,000

Walmart has indisputably emerged as a strong No. 2 to Amazon in U.S. e-commerce, with sales up 37 per cent last year.  Walmart is benefiting from focusing on select overseas markets, such as India and China, rather than competing everywhere.


First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU