In pics: Reliance in Fortune's top 100 global companies; see top 10 list

#96 Reliance Industries
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries jumped 10 places to break into the world's top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 96th in the 2020 ranking released by Fortune on Tuesday. This is the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list.
#10 Toyota Motor
According to the report, Tesla may have recently overtaken Toyota Motor Corporation as the world's most valuable automaker, but the Camry- and Prius-maker is still more than 10 times the size of Elon Musk's company by sales ($275 billion vs. $25 billion last year).
#9 Amazon.com
Amazon’s 21 per cent revenue growth in 2019, to $281 billion, is the reason the Seattle company has moved up four spots on the Global 500.
#8 BP
The British energy giant fell one spot on this year’s list, as revenue dropped 7 per cent to $283 billion, and profits dropped 57 per cent to $4 billion, thanks to weak oil prices.
#7 Volkswagen
Volkswagen, the highest-ranking automaker in this year's list, has had a turbulent year.
#6 Saudi Aramco
In December 2019, Saudi Aramco made its much-anticipated debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange, becoming the world’s largest initial public offering on record. Within days after its listing, the company reached a market capitalization of $2 trillion.
#5 Royal Dutch Shell
Amid weaker oil and gas prices, Royal Dutch Shell, the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas multinational, fell two spots in the Global 500 rankings this year as revenue took an 11 per cent hit and profits fell by more than a third to $15.8 billion.
#4 China National Petroleum
Even before the pandemic began, PetroChina announced a 58% drop in profits in the third quarter of last year, caused by overcapacity in China’s market for natural gas.
#3 State Grid
According to the report, China’s state-owned power company, as sales dipped just under 1 per cent in 2019. Beijing appointed Mao Weiming as State Grid's chairman at the start of 2020, marking the first time the massive utility has been led by a chairman with no prior experience in the industry.
#2 Sinopec Group
Sinopec bet big on expanding production capacity last year just as oil prices grew volatile, and 2020 has been even bumpier.
