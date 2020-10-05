India born Bhaskar Ghosh named Accenture's chief strategy officer

-
ALSO READ
Accenture Q4FY20 earnings: Five key takeaways for the Indian IT companies
IT stocks rally post encouraging Q3 results by Accenture; Infosys jumps 7%
Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based data analytics firm Byte Prophecy
Accenture's Q4 orders, outsourcing biz growth fuel optimism for Indian IT
IT stocks surge post Accenture's good Q3, but gains may be limited
-
Global IT and consulting major Accenture on Monday said that it has made a few changes to its global management committee as a part of which India-born Bhaskar Ghosh has been appointed as the the NYSE-listed company's chief strategy officer.
Ghosh was previously an advisor to the company’s chief executive officer, and prior to that he was heading global delivery of technology services globally as its chief executive.
In the new role, Ghosh would be responsible for the company’s strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions while he would continue to lead the growth strategy for the company’s Industry X business that includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms.
ALSO READ: Accenture Q4FY20 earnings: Five key takeaways for the Indian IT companies
“Bhaskar brings incredible vision and business acumen to his new role as chief strategy officer,” said Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture. “Under his leadership, he helped grow Accenture into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud and security offerings. His vast experience will be invaluable as we invest to help our clients become cloud first and transform every aspect of their businesses with technology.”
Simon Eaves who was previously the chief strategy officer at Accenture has been appointed managing director for the UK and Ireland. Olly Benzecry, who served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the UK and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires at the end of August 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU