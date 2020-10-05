India born Bhaskar Ghosh named Accenture's chief strategy officer

Global IT and consulting major on Monday said that it has made a few changes to its global management committee as a part of which India-born Bhaskar Ghosh has been appointed as the the NYSE-listed company's chief strategy officer.

Ghosh was previously an advisor to the company’s chief executive officer, and prior to that he was heading global delivery of technology services globally as its chief executive.

In the new role, Ghosh would be responsible for the company’s strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions while he would continue to lead the growth strategy for the company’s Industry X business that includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms.





ALSO READ: Accenture Q4FY20 earnings: Five key takeaways for the Indian IT companies

“Bhaskar brings incredible vision and business acumen to his new role as chief strategy officer,” said Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, “Under his leadership, he helped grow into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud and security offerings. His vast experience will be invaluable as we invest to help our clients become cloud first and transform every aspect of their businesses with technology.”

Simon Eaves who was previously the chief strategy officer at Accenture has been appointed managing director for the UK and Ireland. Olly Benzecry, who served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the UK and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires at the end of August 2021.