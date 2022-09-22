JUST IN
Crop protection firms may face headwinds due to extreme weather conditions
Business Standard

From BPCL to NTPC, India Inc belts up for rupee at 80 against US dollar

In the short and medium term, chief financial officers are advising companies to take the right kind of derivatives products depending on their exposure

Topics
India Inc | Rupee | US Dollar

Dev Chatterjee & Shine Jacob  |  Mumbai 

RBI intervenes to protect falling rupee
Almost 44 per cent of the funds raised by the Indian corporates overseas is unhedged as per RBI’s financial stability report of June this year thus increasing their liabilities as the rupee falls

Home-grown companies are preparing for life after the rupee falls to Rs 80 versus the US greenback. Companies without a natural hedge like export earnings are rushing to take forward cover as they expect the rupee to fall gradually in the next year to as much as Rs 86-87 to a dollar.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:55 IST

