JUST IN
Indigo introduces three-way exit for flyers, saving turnaround time
Slow despatch pulls down passenger vehicle retail sales by 5% in July: FADA
BHEL Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 188 cr; total income rises 60%
Reliance Brands inks pact to introduce luxury brand Balenciaga in India
SpiceJet flights to be reinstated gradually if...: DGCA chief explains how
LIC Housing Finance's PAT surges over 500% to Rs 925 cr in Q1FY23
Blue Star Q1 net profit soars 470% to Rs 74 cr; revenue rises 87%
Sebi orders forensic audit of FRL's financial statements of last 3 years
Alibaba revenue beats in June qtr despite flat growth due to Covid lockdown
'Post-auction spectrum harmonisation process done; allocation by Aug 12'
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Spandana Sphoorty posts net loss of Rs 220 crore for June quarter
Business Standard

India Inc's green push gets a fillip with amended Energy Conservation Bill

Share of thermal energy for manufacturing companies almost 95%

Topics
India Inc | Green energy | renewable energy sector

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Currently, most companies — from cement and metal to petrochemical — depend largely on thermal power for their energy requirements. Photo: Bloomberg

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 — tabled in Parliament on Wednesday — may push manufacturing companies to step up the use of green energy for their captive needs. The Bill proposes to mandate the use of non-fossil sources for industrial activity, penalising those who don’t do so.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on India Inc

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 21:21 IST

`
.