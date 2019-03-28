India Inc's top line growth projected to halve in Q4, says CRISIL report

Rating agency CRISIL expects a sharp slowdown in India Inc’s top line growth during the fourth quarter, driven by lower commodity prices.

According to the rating agency, recent decline in prices will translate into lower prices for commodity producers, leading to a moderation in overall top line growth. CRISIL Research expects 8 to 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth for corporate, ex-financials and energy in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 against an average growth of around 16.5 per cent during the first three quarters of FY19. (See chart) The forecast is based ...