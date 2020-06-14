India Inc sees asset impairment surge to Rs 1.6 trn as slowdown bites

As slower growth over the past few years bites India Inc, an increasing number of companies has taken a haircut on their investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures.

India's top companies have taken impairment charge of nearly Rs 1.6 trillion in the past 10 years, most of it in the past four-five years, as diversifications and overseas ventures failed to live up to expectations. Mahindra & Mahindra is the latest company to bite the bullet after it wrote down the fair value of equity investment in Ssanyong Motors and US two-wheeler business by around Rs 1,800 crore and reported ...