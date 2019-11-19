India is critical for Telstra's technology innovations, says CEO & MD Penn

Australian telecom giant Telstra is betting big on technologies like fifth-generation (5G) mobile network, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data sciences, and sees India as playing a key role in building them, says the company’s CEO and MD, Andrew Penn.

Dressed in Indian attire -- orange kurta, floral printed waistcoat and blue neck scarf -- Penn, who was in Bengaluru to unveil the company’s Innovation and Capability Centre (ICC), tells Peerzada Abrar that Telstra is also looking at co-innovating with Indian startups in many of these emerging technology areas. Edited ...