India needs MMF fabric at right price to capture global apparel trade: AEPC

India has abundant supply of manmade fibre (MMF) and yarn but needs the fibre at the right price to capture greater share in the global apparel trade, AEPC said on Tuesday.
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the global market for MMF garments is USD 500 billion, including USD 170 billion for sportswear.
"India's share in global apparel trade is low. We need to do a lot to match up to the international requirements. We have enough MMF fibre and yarn but we are not having sufficient fabric, especially fabric for sportswear and exports," Sakthivel said.
He added that both capacity and right pricing are must to become globally competitive.
AEPC Chairman (Export Promotion) Sudhir Sekhri said India's problem is in value chain integration.
"We have to see that the price points are right and the capacities are available," he added.
