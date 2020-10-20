Dxomark plans to engage with Indian tech companies in 2021, says CEO

-
ALSO READ
Coolpad aims to sell 300,000 mobile phones during festive season
Mobile phones to get costlier as govt imposes 10% display duty: ICEA
Google Camera Go app gets 'Night Mode' for low-light photography
Apple working on folding iPhone with Samsung screen: Report
Once a mobile-phone superpower, Nokia still has a potent weapon
-
Mobile camera and display rating firm Dxomark plans to visit India to engage with technology companies in 2021 to work on quality parameters of their products, a top company official said onTuesday.
The France-based firm said India is important as the country is the second-largest smartphone market.
"We will be happy to engage with technology companies in India. This was planned already for 2020 but COVID-19 changed some of our plans. We hope to be able to travel to India in 2021 and engage with technology companies as well," Dxomark CEO and Chief Technology Company Frederic Guichard said on the eve of releasing mobile camera ranking.
In its report covering 12 devices, the company found Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra to have the best camera with an overall score of 133. It was followed by Huawei P40 Pro with a score of 132, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pr0 128, Oppo Find X2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a camera score of 125 each.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max camera has been ranked sixth with a score of 124 in the Dxomark report.
The company checks various parameters for evaluating cameras that include exposure, color, texture and zoom.
Guichard said the company is looking at expanding capacity to include more devices in the test.
Dxomark also announced foray into testing of mobile screen quality.
"With the arrival of 5G and increasing AI capabilities in mobile devices, consumer expectations of the quality of video, gaming and camera features are rising," Guichard said.
He added that smartphone experiences are multi-sensory. "So, the addition of display to our camera and audio testing provides consumers with a more comprehensive view of device performances."
In its report on mobile phone display of nine devices, Dxomark found Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to have the best-quality display with a score of 89.
It was followed by OnePlus 8 Pro with a score of 88, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with a score of 87.
The premium smartphone Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max was ranked 4th in overall quality test with a score of 84. TCL 10 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Asus Rog Phone 2 and Black Shark 3 Pro followed with scores of 83, 76, 73, 70 and 61, respectively, in the Dxomark report.
The company tests displays across various parameters that include web browsing, night reading, in-car navigation, taking and viewing photos, and watching movies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU