India's HDFC to issue nearly 1-year CP - traders

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise funds through commercial papers maturing in nearly one year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise funds through commercial papers maturing in nearly one year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The housing finance company will offer a yield of 6.90% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around five billion rupees ($63.06 million), the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and will mature in July 2023. The terms of the deal were set on Wednesday.

($1 = 79.2850 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 13:21 IST

