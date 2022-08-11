India's HDFC to issue nearly 1-year CP - traders

-
ALSO READ
LIC Housing Finance increases home loan rate to 6.9% for select borrowers
Delhi-NCR sees housing sales fall 19%, new supply down 56% in Apr-Jun
RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps: Analysts see muted impact on banks' NIM, PAT
Rising mortgage rates won't hit housing sales in India, say experts
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks hit
-
India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise funds through commercial papers maturing in nearly one year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.
The housing finance company will offer a yield of 6.90% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around five billion rupees ($63.06 million), the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and will mature in July 2023. The terms of the deal were set on Wednesday.
($1 = 79.2850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 13:21 IST