India's HDFC to issue nearly 1-year CP - traders

India's Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd plans to raise funds through commercial papers maturing in nearly one year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The housing finance company will offer a yield of 6.90% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around five billion rupees ($63.06 million), the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and will mature in July 2023. The terms of the deal were set on Wednesday.

($1 = 79.2850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)

