JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Despite fuel price cuts due to Covid-19, OMCs improve net marketing margins
Business Standard

India's Petronet buys LNG cargo for delivery in November: Report

etronet bought the cargo which is for delivery to either Dahej or Kochi LNG terminal over Nov. 17-22 at about $4.80 per million British thermal units

Topics
Petronet LNG | LNG cargo | Kochi

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

gas pipeline, LNG pipeline
The cargo was purchased on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's Petronet LNG bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in November, two industry sources said on Monday.

It bought the cargo which is for delivery to either Dahej or Kochi LNG terminal over Nov. 17-22 at about $4.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), they said.

The cargo was purchased on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.

 

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 14:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.