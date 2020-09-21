India's Petronet buys LNG cargo for delivery in November: Report

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India's bought a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in November, two industry sources said on Monday.

It bought the cargo which is for delivery to either Dahej or LNG terminal over Nov. 17-22 at about $4.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), they said.

The cargo was purchased on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)