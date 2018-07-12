India's rich turning Porsche's flagship 911s into a collector's item

Porsche India, the local arm of German super luxury sports carmaker, is seeing a unique trend among its buyers in India. Its buyers, most of them ultra-high net worth individuals, are no longer content with owning just one offering of a particular brand.

They are graduating to becoming avid collectors of multiple models of the same brand. Take the case of the 911, Porsche’s flagship brand that is fast becoming a collector’s item. Around 10 per cent of the total Porsche owners in India have multiple 911s, a trend not seen in the past six years, according to Pavan Shetty, ...