India's technology start-ups set to continue IPO rush into 2022

Year 2021 belonged to India’s technology startups. And that's not just because they raised more than $36 billion from the private market or that 43 of them became unicorns.

Some of the biggest tech start-ups in the country – most of them either loss-making or just about in the black – hit the bourses this year. These companies accounted for more than $6 billion of the estimated $24 billion raised by initial public offerings (IPOs) in India in 2021. And the IPO rush for startups is set to continue in 2022, according to industry watchers and tech entrepreneurs. ...