India to get free CCTV cameras under $1.5Bn 'Secure Our City' campaign

Abu Dhabi-based Secure Cam IT Solutions has announced the launch of their major campaign to equip more than 1.5 million buildings worldwide with security camera solutions.

The first phase of the campaign by Secure Cam will be rolled out across 13 countries, starting with India and the UAE.

In India, the campaign will begin with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. While the key focus of the campaign will initially be on major metro cities, cities from the states of Kerala and Goa will also benefit from it.

Secure Cam has already partnered with local distributors in India to execute the campaign. The company plans to enter India by the end of 2018.

"We aim to focus on the metros and a few other cities. Our idea is to secure at least one city in every country by the end of 2025. We plan to install a maximum of 10,000 cameras in each city. The total cost of the project is estimated at around $1.5 billion," said Rijoy Thomas, Chairman and CEO of the Abu Dhabi-based Secure Cam IT Solutions.

"Everyone has the right to safety and we are committed to protecting you. 'Secure Our City' aims to fulfill our dream of a safe, secure and protected world for everyone," added Rijoy.



Secure Cam has launched an online portal where users from across the world can login and register their request for a free camera to be installed in their buildings, provided it is not already connected with a CCTV system.

"We want to ensure that the facility is provided to a building that has not yet been secured," said Emil Jose, Chief Operating Officer, Secure Cam.

"We have already established partnerships with local agents and representatives for phase one of the project along with an inventory ready and prepped for installation," he added.

The countries short-listed for installation for phase one includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, The Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Holland and Australia in addition to India. The second phase will focus on installations across other countries in the MENA region.

"We are encouraging government participation and hope to work jointly with local officials to further the cause for residents' safety. We want to emphasise that Secure Cam is providing the security service completely free of cost," said Ahmed Sarour Al Marar, Business Partner at Secure Cam.

The system will be allotted a two-year warranty period for hardware, and the company will provide a service contract for one year.