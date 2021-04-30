India will be a growth engine for us globally, says SAP's Scott Russell

For German software giant SAP, last year was about taking some bold decisions. In October, it called out and said it was pivoting to cloud full throttle, which will have an impact on its licences business.

Scott Russell, member of the executive board, SAP, in an interview with Shivani Shinde, said looking at the Q1 results, last year’s bold pivot and the strategy that the company took was right. He also talks about how India continues to be the strongest growth story of this shift. Edited excerpts: What has been the impact of the pivot the company announced last year? If you go ...