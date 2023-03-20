JUST IN
UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis
Top 10 most valued firms post Rs 2.09-trn loss in market capitalisation
JSPL gets nod to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures
Pvt aviation soaring, JetSetGo to raise $50 mn to expand fleet: CEO
HUL bets on health and wellbeing space as sunrise market of the future
Vaidyaratnam Group plans to double revenue to Rs 500 cr, IPO by 2030
HDFC twins' merger: RBI may take call on relaxations closer to date
NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW
Bank of Baroda raises interest rates on retail term deposits by 25 bps
PM Mitra parks to boost India's $100 bn textile export goal, says industry
You are here: Home » Companies » News
UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian airlines to report $1.6-1.8 bn consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA

According to CAPA India, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft

Topics
Indian airlines | CAPA | aircrafts

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of USD 1.6 to 1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.

The full service carriers are expected to incur a loss of USD 1.1 to 1.2 billion.

According to CAPA India, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.

While announcing its outlook for 2023-24, CAPA India also said that more than 100 planes of various Indian carriers are on the ground due to supply chain and non-supply chain issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian airlines

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.