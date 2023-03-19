JUST IN
Top 10 most valued firms post Rs 2.09-trn loss in market capitalisation

Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by over Rs 2.09 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries and TCS taking the biggest hit amid an overall weak trend in equities.

On a weekly basis, domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,145.23 points or 1.93 per cent.

Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore.

IT bellwethers TCS' market valuation tumbled Rs 55,654.17 crore to Rs 11,63,194.14 crore and that of Infosys nosedived Rs 21,250.8 crore to Rs 5,97,905.17 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) diminished by Rs 16,108.93 crore to Rs 4,72,290.46 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 15,226.12 crore to Rs 4,66,696.21 crore.

M-cap of telecom major Bharti Airtel slumped by Rs 9,053.44 crore to Rs 4,22,177.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 8,982.11 crore to Rs 8,77,318.09 crore.

HDFC also witnessed a dip of Rs 8,063.79 crore in its market valuation, which stood at Rs 4,69,460.45 crore.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank's m-cap declined Rs 4,396.91 crore to Rs 5,83,983.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped by Rs 3,465.65 crore to Rs 5,75,273.92 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 23:01 IST

