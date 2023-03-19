Top 10 most valued firms post Rs 2.09-trn loss in market capitalisation

-
ALSO READ
Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1 trn in mcap; RIL, TCS biggest gainers
Mcap of 9 of top 10 firms climbs Rs 79,798 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners
8 of top 10 firms lose Rs 1 trn in mcap; Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS top losers
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week
Telecom set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trn in 2023; tariff hikes likely too
-
Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by over Rs 2.09 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries and TCS taking the biggest hit amid an overall weak trend in equities.
On a weekly basis, domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,145.23 points or 1.93 per cent.
Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap plunged Rs 67,722.33 crore to Rs 15,04,001.93 crore.
IT bellwethers TCS' market valuation tumbled Rs 55,654.17 crore to Rs 11,63,194.14 crore and that of Infosys nosedived Rs 21,250.8 crore to Rs 5,97,905.17 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) diminished by Rs 16,108.93 crore to Rs 4,72,290.46 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 15,226.12 crore to Rs 4,66,696.21 crore.
M-cap of telecom major Bharti Airtel slumped by Rs 9,053.44 crore to Rs 4,22,177.07 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 8,982.11 crore to Rs 8,77,318.09 crore.
HDFC also witnessed a dip of Rs 8,063.79 crore in its market valuation, which stood at Rs 4,69,460.45 crore.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank's m-cap declined Rs 4,396.91 crore to Rs 5,83,983.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped by Rs 3,465.65 crore to Rs 5,75,273.92 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 23:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU