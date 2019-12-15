Indian delegation leaves for Australia to attend consumer protection summit

-
A high-level delegation led by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve on Saturday left for Australia in pursuance of a collaborative project on consumer protection.
The delegation will take part in phase two of the Australia-India Collaborative Consumer Protection Project under Sydney University, an official statement said.
Under the funding from the Australia-India Council (AIC), established in 1992, and the support from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Sydney University has undertaken the consumer protection project.
The project will be implemented in four stages -- workshops and round-table in New Delhi (by Sydney University), followed by a high level delegation from India to Australia.
