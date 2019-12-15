Indian delegation leaves for Australia to attend consumer protection summit

A high-level delegation led by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve on Saturday left for Australia in pursuance of a collaborative project on

The delegation will take part in phase two of the Australia-India Collaborative Project under Sydney University, an official statement said.

Under the funding from the Australia-India Council (AIC), established in 1992, and the support from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Sydney University has undertaken the project.

The project will be implemented in four stages -- workshops and round-table in New Delhi (by Sydney University), followed by a high level delegation from India to Australia.



