Indian Energy Exchange's trade volume jumps 38% in FY22

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) clocked a 38 per cent growth in trade volume at 1,02,035 million units in financial year 2021-22.

In the last fiscal, the total market volume stood at 73,941 MUs (Million Units).

"Cumulatively for the fiscal year 2022, the exchange market achieved an all-time high volume of 1,02,035 MUs leading to 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth," said in a statement on Wednesday.

It achieved a volume of 9,605 MUs in March. The volume comprised 8,702 MUs in the conventional power market, 392 MUs in the green power market and 511 MUs (5.11 lakh certificates) in the REC market, registering 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth across all the segments.

The Day-Ahead Market volume at 5,858 MUs recorded a 4.4 per cent month-on-month growth in March. The average market clearing price in March at Rs 8.23 per unit was higher by 85 per cent on a monthly basis and 102 per cent on a YoY basis.

The price increase was mainly on account of early onset of the summer season leading to increased demand for power across all the states and low generation from the imported coal and gas-based generators due to record high imported coal and gas prices, the statement said.

The Term-Ahead Market, comprising intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts, traded 823 MUs in March, which is a Y-o-Y growth of 251 per cent.

