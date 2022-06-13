Indian Highway Concessions looks to raise Rs 910 cr via private placement

investment trust (InvIT) Indian Highway Concessions Trust, which is owned by Canada's pension fund CPDQ, is looking to raise Rs 910 crore on a private placement basis.

is a relatively new investment instrument in the Indian context but is extremely popular in global markets. It comprises a portfolio of assets such as highways and power transmission assets.

Indian Highway Concessions Trust (the Trust) is proposing an initial offer of up to 9.1 crore units through a private placement at a price of Rs 100 per unit, aggregating up to Rs 910 crore, according to the preliminary placement memorandum.

Indian Highway Concessions Trust is sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infrastructures Asia Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caisse de dpt et de placement du Qubec (CDPQ).

As of December 2021, invested around USD 7.5 billion in India across different asset classes, including infrastructure, fixed income, private equity, public equity and real estate.

