Promoters have no intention to exit business: Metropolis Healthcare

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group, Apollo in talks to buy a majority stake in Metropolis
Metropolis Healthcare net profit dips 30% to Rs 41 cr in December quarter
Amid spike, labs pull out all stops to cope with Omicron rush of tests
Metropolis Healthcare to set up 1,800 collection centres in three years
Amazon, Flipkart in talks to buy stake in $1 bn diagnostic chain Metropolis
-
Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Monday said its promoters have no intention to exit the business.
In a regulatory filing, the company said its promoters are focused on strengthening the Metropolis brand, although it continuously keeps exploring various strategic options/investment opportunities.
"The company, its promoters and management team are committed to operating Metropolis Healthcare Ltd with the highest standards of medical science, stakeholder trust and customer engagement," the company said.
Clarifying on media reports that the promoters have initiated a formal process to sell part of their stake, Metropolis said the "promoters have no intention to exit the business and are focused on strengthening the Metropolis Brand".
The company further said any step taken by the promoters and management team will be in the view of the long-term growth prospects of the company and the best interest of all stakeholders.
"We are conscious of our disclosure requirement, and we do not have anything concrete at this point of time to notify to stock exchanges," the diagnostics firm noted.
The Mumbai-based company owns a chain of diagnostic centres across India, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU