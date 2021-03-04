Indian Hotels starts South Asia's first all women-managed luxury residences

-
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), today announced India’s first all women-managed luxury residences, Taj Wellington Mews in Chennai. The launch comes just ahead of Women's Day on March 8.
This initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem, while empowering women in the hospitality industry, said the company.
Rakhee Lalvani, Vice President–Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL, said, “Women at IHCL have played a very vital role in the organisation with their contribution and by pushing boundaries. The upcoming Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai managed by an all-women team is indeed a proud moment for all of us, and testament to the Group’s commitment towards improving the gender balance in the organisation with a vibrant workforce and by providing equal opportunities to women across roles and positions.”
Located in the Old Mahabalipuram-IT corridor of Chennai, Taj Wellington Mews will have 112 luxuriously appointed residences, led by a woman General Manager and a team of over 100 women across all operations and other departments.
In addition to providing growth opportunities for women employees within the Company, the property will also generate employment locally.
