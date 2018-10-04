Indian IT industry revenue to grow by 8% to $167 bn in 2018-19 : Nasscom

With 37 per cent share of the global outsourcing, the revenue is set to touch $167 billion for fiscal 2018-19, said its apex body on Thursday.

"The Indian IT and Business Process Management (BPM) industry revenue, including exports is set to growth nearly 8 per cent annually to $167 billion for 2018-19 from $154 billion in fiscal 2017-18," said Vice Chairman at its strategic summit here.

Noting that the industry is capitalising on newer technologies and re-skilling, Murugesh said the back office segment (BPM) has the largest base in the world, generating $32.5 billion revenue with 1.2 million employees across the country.

"The focus is on intelligent operations -- process and domain expertise combined with digital technology. Digital is the key area for clients and service providers while eye strategic acquisitions," said Murugesh.

As reshape businesses, the industry is innovating to emerge as the hub for Upskilling for digital, acquiring competencies through mergers and acquisitions or partnerships, building platforms and products and leveraging centres of excellence in new technologies are some of the priorities of the

The day-long summit highlighted how businesses are taking advantage of emerging technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital communications, Internet of Things (IoT) and cognitive computing to improve profitability, collaboration and competitiveness.

"The major row over data privacy needs to be addressed and compliance with the European Union's is a regulatory requirement," reiterated Murugesh.

Adoption of technologies like Blockchain and AI have shown how security, speed and operational efficiencies can be enhanced.

"The essential requisite for any firm is to understand how digital technology from chatbots to analytics can provide a real-time picture of customer interactions and provide customer satisfaction. The rise of RPA has also brought a host of opportunities to both organisations and individuals," he added.

With 17,000 firms across the country, the industry offers a range of services, having built skills and capabilities to address new and developing customer demands.

Over the years, firms have invested in building capabilities around the new technologies, and have set up labs to deliver digital services to customers.