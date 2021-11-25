Indian Oil Corporation pays Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche to govt

The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.

"Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche," Pandey tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)