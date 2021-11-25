Indian Oil Corporation pays Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche to govt

-
The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.
During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividend from central public sector enterprises.
"Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche," Pandey tweeted.
