Indian Oil posts 50% jump in Q1 net at Rs 70.9 bn; income up at Rs 1.52 trn

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil board approves Rs 42 bn ethylene glycol project in Paradip
After Q1 results, Cipla warns of margin pressure over cost increases
Bhel Q1 net up 93% to Rs 1.55 bn, chairman stresses prudent strategies
Indian Oil sells naphtha from Paradip refinery for first time since May '17
Indian Oil considers investing $3.5 bn from April to expand capacity
-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Saturday reported 50.27 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 70.92 billion for the first quarter of the current financial year.
The country's largest fuel retailer had posted net profit of Rs 47 billion in the same quarter of last financial year.
IOC said in a regulatory filing that its net income increased to Rs 1.52 trillion during April-June quarter of the 2018-19, from Rs 1.32 trillion in the year-ago period.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 1.42 trillion as against Rs 1.25 trillion in the said period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU