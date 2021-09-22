Indian SaaS startup Freshworks lists on Nasdaq, eyes $10 bn valuation

After the successful Zomato listing on the Indian bourses, the Indian startup ecosystem is yet again buzzing with excitement as got listed on It's first Indian software as a service (SaaS) startup to get listed in the US.

The excitement and achievement was best summed up by Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, who said as he got ready to ring the bell on Nasdaq, “I feel like an Indian athlete who has won a gold medal at the Olympics. I am really proud of how far we have come and more importantly I am excited about what’s ahead.”

He further said, “We are showing the world what a global product company from India can achieve. The fact that we are doing it first in the US, US market here in is truly amazing. I would like to say today is day zero for all over again.”

The confidence of the business model is evident as the company on Wednesday upped its listing price to $36 per share. At the current price, the company looks all set to raise around $1.03 billion from the offering, taking its valuation to over $10.13 billion. This is indeed an achievement as competes with global giants such as Salesforce, SAP and Oracle.

This is a considerable rise from the valuation of $3.5 billion in November 2019, when it raised $150 million from Sequoia Capital, CapitalG and Accel. In July 2018, it was valued at $1.5 billion, which now increased close to six-fold within a span of over three years. Earlier in 2016, it was valued around $750 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Global Select Market under the symbol “FRSH” on September 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on September 24, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the San Mateo-based startup has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

During the first six month of 2021 ended on June 30, the company’s revenue increased to $168.9 million as compared to $110.5 million during the January to June period of 2020. During the last twelve months, the company’s revenue increased by 49 per cent to $308 million according to the regulatory filing.

Based on the regulatory filing at the end, investors Accel and Tiger Global own 25.79 per cent and 26.24 per cent respectively in the company, while Sequoia Capital owns a little over 12.26 per cent.

Experts in the industry expect that with Freshworks, many more SaaS players will now come forward for listing. There are nearly a thousand funded SaaS in India, of which ten have unicorn status, with a valuation of over $1 billion. These startups generate about $2-3 billion in total revenues and employ nearly 40,000 people, said a report from SaaSBOOMi. Moreover, Indian SaaS has the potential to create $1 trillion in value and nearly half a million jobs by 2030.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Barclays are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Raymond James, AmeriVet Securities, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Ramirez and Co., Inc., R. Seelaus and Co., LLC, are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Freshworks is one of the earliest success stories of Indian startups in the software-as-a-services (Saas) segment. The much-awaited IPO also grabbed eyeballs when its founder Girish Mathrubootham thanked actor Rajnikanth in the initial documents for listing in the US market.

Mathrubootham, said: “The code name of our IPO was Project Superstar, named after the most successful movie star from Tamil Nadu, Rajnikanth. I want to express my love and gratitude to him for being my maanaseega Guru.”

The company was founded by Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy as Freshdesk in 2010 and was rebranded as Freshworks in 2017.

The IPO is the story of the growing presence of the Indian startups. Freshworks started from a 700 sq.ft warehouse in Chennai and has pushed ahead to disrupt the customer relationship management (CRM) market, where it competes with the likes of Salesforce.

Talking about his vision, Mathrubootham in the S-1 filing says that the company has a vision to create an iPhone moment in business software by blending existing technology with unified, intuitive, and delightful experiences. Just as the iPhone freed users from the hassles of carrying separate devices, we envision a new product experience that breaks down data silos and creates unified experiences, said the letter.