Indian SaaS to reach $100 bn in revenues by 2026, surpass China: Report

. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)



Continued momentum in the creation of unicorns will propel India to surpass China and become the 2nd largest nation in the world



Venture Capital investments will continue to flow into and is projected to touch USD $ 6.5 Bn, a 55% increase over last year's investments of USD $ 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)