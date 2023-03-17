JUST IN
Fintech platform PhonePe raises $200 mn in additional funding from Walmart
Funding woes remain for Indian fintechs despite revival of big bets
ADIA to invest $500 mn in Lenskart, hold 10% stake in eyewear retailer
Defence start-up Hyper Stealth Technologies bags first order under iDEX
India adds 23 unicorns in 2022, overtakes China for 2nd consecutive year
Funding woes remain for Indian fintechs despite revival of big bets
Cloud-interviewing firm Karat sees Indian candidates setting the bar
SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw
With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: MoS IT
SaaS firm Freshworks says exposure to Silicon Valley Bank minimal
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Fintech platform PhonePe raises $200 mn in additional funding from Walmart
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian startups have deposits of about $1 bn in SVB: Deputy IT minister

Indian startups had deposits worth about $1 billion with embattled Silicon Valley Bank and the country's deputy IT minister said he had suggested that local banks lend more to them going ahead

Topics
Indian start-ups | IT ministry | Indian Banks

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

indian startups

Indian startups had deposits worth about $1 billion with embattled Silicon Valley Bank and the country's deputy IT minister said he had suggested that local banks lend more to them going ahead.

California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10 after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022.

Depositors pulled out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent. The U.S. government eventually stepped in to ensure that depositors had access to all their funds.

"The issue is, how do we make startups transition to the Indian banking system, rather than depend on the complex cross border U.S. banking system with all of its uncertainties in the coming month?" India's state minister for technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said late Thursday night in a Twitter spaces chat.

Hundreds of Indian startups had more than a billion dollars of their funds in SVB, according to his estimate, Chandrashekhar said.

Chandrashekhar met more than 460 stakeholders this week, including startups affected by SVB's closing, and said he had passed on their suggestions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Indian banks could offer a deposit-backed credit line to startups that had funds in SVB, using those as collateral, Chandrashekhar said, citing one of the suggestions he had passed on to the Finance minister.

India has one of the world's biggest startup markets, with many clocking multi-billion-dollar valuations in recent years and getting the backing of foreign investors, who have made bold bets on digital and other tech businesses.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian start-ups

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 11:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.