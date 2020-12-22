IndiGo allows partial rebooking if passenger's connecting flight cancelled

-
IndiGo airlines on Tuesday said a passenger whose connecting flight is cancelled can now rebook that part of the journey or take the refund for the same.
In a press release, the airline said: "The new additional option will allow a customer whose connecting flight has been cancelled, to either rebook partially - i.e. from origin till transit station or from transit station to destination - or take refund for the unused sector."
The rebooking or refund option is only for that leg of the journey that has been cancelled by the airline.
"This enhancementwill providegreater flexibility to customers incase of limited options, delays or cancellations, especially owing to fog or other adverse weather conditions," the airline said.
