Centre extends suspension of fresh insolvency cases by another 3 months

-
ALSO READ
Plea against Insolvency code ordinance; Delhi HC seeks Centre stand
Wrong call on IBC
Six-month IBC suspension ends today, decision on extension soon
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board amends liquidation process regulations
FM Sitharaman moves bill in RS to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
-
The government has again extended the suspension of fresh proceedings under the insolvency law by three more months amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
A notification for a three-month extension of the suspension, which was to end on December 24, was issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday.
The three-month period would be from December 25.
An ordinance was promulgated in June this year for suspension of fresh insolvency proceedings and the same came into force retrospectively from March 25 -- the day when the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections had come into effect.
Later, a bill to replace the ordinance that had amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was cleared by Parliament in September.
Initially, the suspension of fresh proceedings under the IBC was for six months starting from March 25 and then, it was extended by three months. Now, the suspension has been further extended by three months which will end on March 24, 2021.
The corporate affairs ministry has suspended Section 7, 9 and 10 to provide relief for companies reeling under the impact of the pandemic.
Sections 7, 9 and 10 deal with initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process by a financial creditor, operational creditor and corporate debtor, respectively.
On Monday, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that suspension of fresh proceedings under the IBC would be extended.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU