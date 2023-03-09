Indigo appoints Mark Sutch as Chief Commercial Officer of CarGo

airline has appointed Mark Sutch as its new Chief Commercial Officer - CarGo International.

Mark brings with him 25 years of airline industry experience across different verticals, including extensive cargo experience. Mark's most recent assignment was as Chief Commercial Officer with CMA CGM Air Cargo based in Marseille.

Prior to that he was with Cathay Pacific Airways, including being based for five years in Mumbai as the airline's Regional General Manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa, said the airline on Thursday.

He also previously ran all commercial aspects of Cathay Pacific's cargo division in their Hong Kong head office.

Mark is a British and Irish national and has spent most of his career on international assignments.

"From March 1, 2023, we are organising the Cargo business by having two business leaders for cargo, focussing on the domestic and international business, respectively. Mahesh Kumar Malik, Chief Commercial Officer -- CarGo Domestic, will continue leading the domestic market for our CarGo business," said the airline.

Mark Sutch said on his appointment, "I am very excited with this opportunity at . As the airline's international network and frequency grows, there is an opportunity for to build world- class cargo products and solutions using both its A321 freighters and extensive belly capacity. This will support India's growing air CarGo export and import demand. I look forward to being part of the great IndiGo success story."

Speaking on the appointment, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, "We are pleased to welcome Mark Sutch as our CCO- CarGo International. Mark brings a wealth of industry experience that will support IndiGo to further expand our CarGo business. I would like to thank Mahesh for filling in the two Cargo roles combined for the past period and please join me in wishing Mahesh and Mark all the very best in their new roles in taking Cargo business for IndiGo to even greater heights."

IndiGo inducted its first A321 CarGo freighter in November 2022, followed by the second aircraft in December.

With the consistent efforts on expansion, the airline operated its first domestic freighter flight between Delhi to Mumbai and first international flight between Kolkata to Yangon in November 2022.

"With IndiGo's continuous focus on expansion of our fleet and the significant opportunities and plans that we foresee in the cargo business, it has been decided that we will further strengthen and focus our cargo organisation," the airline added.

