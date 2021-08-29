IndiGo board appoints Director Gregg Saretsky as Special Advisor

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IDBI Bank strategic sale: 7 firms in race for transaction advisor
-
The Board of Directors of IndiGo on Sunday announced the appointment of Gregg Saretsky, Member of the Board, to the position of Special Advisor with immediate effect.
In this capacity, he will work closely with Rono Dutta, the Executive Leadership Team of IndiGo, and Rahul Bhatia to accelerate operational and commercial improvement opportunities at the airline, InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, said in a regulatory filing.
Saretsky brings extensive experience in commercial aviation including, most recently, as CEO of WestJet, Canada's most successful low cost carrier, it said.
"Gregg's understanding of the low cost carrier model will serve us well as we work together to drive the change that will propel IndiGo to the next level and recover from the damaging effects of the pandemic," said the filing.
IndiGo had appointed Saretsky as Additional Director in October 2020.
He had retired as the President and CEO of Canadian airline WestJet in 2018.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU