IndiGo hires Ronojoy Dutta as principal consultant to chalk out 5-year plan

Ronojoy Dutta has extensive experience in the aviation industry and his primary responsibility will be to develop a five-year business plan for IndiGo, the airline stated

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

IndiGo
Dutta also acted as an adviser in the restructuring of both Air Canada and US Airways | Photo: Reuters

No-frills domestic carrier IndiGo Tuesday announced the appointment of former United Airlines and Air Sahara president Ronojoy Dutta as a principal consultant to chalk out the airline's five-year business plan.

Dutta, whose appointment is effective immediately, will report to the airline's interim chief executive, Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo said in a release.

He has extensive experience in the aviation industry and his primary responsibility will be to develop a five-year business plan for IndiGo, the airline stated.

The Gurugram-based largest domestic budget carrier by market share, does not have a full-time chief executive since the exit of then incumbent Aditya Ghosh, who parted ways with the carrier in April.

Besides United Airlines, which he served for nearly two decades at different senior positions, Dutta also acted as an adviser in the restructuring of both Air Canada and US Airways, among others, according to the release.

He was also the president of erstwhile Air Sahara, a position which he held for two years, it added.
First Published: Tue, December 04 2018. 19:40 IST

