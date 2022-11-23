IndiGo inaugurates second MRO facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport

-
ALSO READ
Modi to inaugurate airport's Terminal 2, unveil Kempegowda's statue today
Why did UPA govt wait 4 years: Karnataka CM hits out at Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru airport back to pre-Covid passenger levels due to high traffic
Uddhav hints at alliance with Dr B R Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar
JDS says Devegowda not called to Kempegowda statue inauguration, BJP denies
-
IndiGo inaugurated its second maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
The 13,000 sq.metre hangar is built on five acres of land and is the second largest maintenance facility at the airport.
IndiGo has signed a 20-year pact with the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd. for the facility which was inaugurated by the airline's engineering head, S.C. Gupta.
The facility can accommodate up to 2 narrow body aircraft at the same time and it will also have support infrastructure, including an engine Quick Engine Change (QEC) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance work.
IndiGo is amongst the low-cost carriers in the world.
With its fleet of over 275 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 daily flights and connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.
--IANS
kvm/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU