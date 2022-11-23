JUST IN
IndiGo inaugurates second MRO facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport
SC dismisses GUVNL's appeal for termination of PPA with Lanco Infratech
Billionaire Gautam Adani's firm weighs $1.8 bn fundraise in new shares
Wipro becomes 1st Indian IT firm to allow Europe employees to form union
Gautam Adani's mega port hangs in balance as fishing community protests
Union labour ministry summons Amazon India over recent layoffs by company
Air India mandates Skytech-AIC to sell 4 Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircrafts
13 companies including Reliance in final list of prospective buyers for FRL
Vodafone Idea shareholders' approve issuing debentures to ATC Telecom
AirAsia partners with Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi service
You are here: Home » Companies » News
SC dismisses GUVNL's appeal for termination of PPA with Lanco Infratech
Business Standard

IndiGo inaugurates second MRO facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport

IndiGo inaugurated its second maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

Topics
IndiGo | Bengaluru | airport

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter@NarendraModi
Photo: Twitter@NarendraModi

IndiGo inaugurated its second maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

The 13,000 sq.metre hangar is built on five acres of land and is the second largest maintenance facility at the airport.

IndiGo has signed a 20-year pact with the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd. for the facility which was inaugurated by the airline's engineering head, S.C. Gupta.

The facility can accommodate up to 2 narrow body aircraft at the same time and it will also have support infrastructure, including an engine Quick Engine Change (QEC) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance work.

IndiGo is amongst the low-cost carriers in the world.

With its fleet of over 275 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 daily flights and connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.