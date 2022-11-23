IndiGo inaugurates second MRO facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport

inaugurated its second maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International .

The 13,000 sq.metre hangar is built on five acres of land and is the second largest maintenance facility at the .

has signed a 20-year pact with the International Ltd. for the facility which was inaugurated by the airline's engineering head, S.C. Gupta.

The facility can accommodate up to 2 narrow body aircraft at the same time and it will also have support infrastructure, including an engine Quick Engine Change (QEC) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance work.

is amongst the low-cost carriers in the world.

With its fleet of over 275 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 daily flights and connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)