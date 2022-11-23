JUST IN
Air India mandates Skytech-AIC to sell 4 Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircrafts
13 companies including Reliance in final list of prospective buyers for FRL
Vodafone Idea shareholders' approve issuing debentures to ATC Telecom
AirAsia partners with Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi service
BCAS withdraws accreditation of Jet Airways' training facilities
World in turmoil, domestic pharma firms target India for healthy growth
India well placed to lead green energy transition: Tata Group chairman
Vedanta to pay third interim dividend at Rs 17.5 per equity share
NCLAT stays CCI's Rs 169 cr penalty on Oyo, orders deposit of amount's 10%
Calling for regulation only of communication OTTs, need compensation: COAI
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Air India mandates Skytech-AIC to sell 4 Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircrafts
Business Standard

Union Labour Ministry summons Amazon India over recent layoffs by company

The Union Labour Ministry has summoned Amazon India to appear before the deputy chief labour commissioner in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with the alleged forced terminations by the company

Topics
Amazon India | Labour Ministry

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Union labour ministry summons Amazon India over recent layoffs by company

The Union Labour Ministry has summoned Amazon India to appear before the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with the alleged forced terminations by the company.

"You (Amazon) are therefore requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authoriSed representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail," the Ministry's notice issued on Tuesday read.

The development comes after a complaint filed by the employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) in which it has alleged Amazon of violating labour laws.

In a letter to Union Labor Minister Bhupender Yadav, NITES claimed that Amazon staffers were removed forcefully from the company.

Pressing for inquiry, the union maintained that a Voluntary Separation Programme has been sent to employees giving a deadline of November 30 to complete the process.

NITES claimed that as a result of this the livelihood of many are at stake.

Underlying the Industries Disputes Act, it argued that without permission from the government, an employer cannot be laid off.

NITES President Harpreet Saluja told the media that the union looked forward for justice for the employees.

He also added that unethical Voluntary Separation Policy mooted by the Amazon would be scrapped by the government and the action by the authorities has provided a sigh of relief for the employees.

According to sources, Amazon is all set to lay off up to 10,000 people as of now and the terminations till continue till 2023.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon India

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 09:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.