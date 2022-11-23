Wipro becomes 1st Indian IT firm to allow Europe employees to form union

-
ALSO READ
Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%
Wipro Q1FY23 results: A look at the performance in the last four quarters
Wipro Q1FY23 net profit likely to drop 8.1% YoY, say analysts
'Have enough headroom to improve margins going ahead,' says Wipro CFO
Wipro's Q1 net profit declines 21% over acquisitions, talent cost
-
Wipro has allowed its employees to unionise in Europe. It has become the first IT company in India to do so, as reported by the Times of India (TOI). The employees will be allowed to set up a European Works Council (EWC) and encourage debates on their issues.
Wipro's employees that have been allowed to unionise belong to 13 countries including France, Sweden, Finland and Germany. In Europe, the company has over 30,000 employees.
The EWC will be led by elected or appointed employee representatives from the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). The chair sponsorship will continue to remain with Wipro's CEO for Europe and a team of regional business heads.
"The key purpose of the EWC is to build an inclusive and sustained working relationship with employee representatives of all countries, to share and deliberate on matters of transnational interest and enlist the voice of people. This is a progressive arrangement, maintaining the best of European standards and ways of working," Wipro told TOI.
The first meeting of the body will take place in 2024. The report added that the EWC will elect its chairman and the select committee members in the meeting. Also, Wipro employees will be consulted on the progress of the business.
In September, Wipro incurred Rs 136 crore in restructuring charges to address the inefficiencies in Europe.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU