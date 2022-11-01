JUST IN
PNB Q2 net profit falls 63% to Rs 411 crore on higher provisions
Indus Towers revises report, drops para on govt stake in Vodafone Idea

Tower installation firm had said conversion of interest into equity stake for the government can be decided only after telecom company's stock price improves

Vodafone Indus Towers | telecom sector in India | Telecom department

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Vi pointed out that there is no such rule which prevents equity issuance at below-par value

Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile tower installation company, has removed from its revised second-quarter report a paragraph on government stake in Vodafone Idea (Vi, or VIL).

"Since the company is not required to make any disclosures on this matter, the company is hereby correcting the aforesaid quarterly report by deleting the aforesaid paragraph titled ‘Govt stake in VIL’ which was incorporated erroneously," Indus Towers said in a stock exchange notification.

Indus Towers had first said that conversion of interest into equity stake for the government in Vi can be decided only after recovery in the telecom company's stock price above Rs 10.

Vi pointed out that there is no such rule which prevents equity issuance at below-par value.

"There is no such guideline that prohibits the govt. from taking equity if the company's current share value is less than par value," Vi said.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:49 IST

