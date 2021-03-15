Industrialist Ratan Tata invests in Pritish Nandy Communications

Pritish Nandy Communications on Monday said veteran industrialist has invested in the company.

Details about and stake were not disclosed.

"Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd through market purchases last week," Pritish Nandy Communications said in a regulatory filing.

Tata invests in start-ups and technology companies, the company added.

Shares of Pritish Nandy Communications were trading 9.81 per cent higher at Rs 23.50 apiece on BSE.

