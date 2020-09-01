Info Edge founder wants a hat-trick after Zomato, PolicyBazaar success

It can take time — over 10 years — and patience to find your third unicorn.

Armed with investments of $263 million in 34 start-ups, either directly or through his new alternative investment fund, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice-chairman of Info Edge, who has already invested in two unicorns, is searching for his third. The firm, which runs platforms such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com, among others, has invested in two unicorns: Food delivery player Zomato, in which it invested in 2010, and insurance platform PolicyBazaar, which got its first cheque 12 years ago ...