Infosys appoints Bharti Airtel's Nilanjan Roy as chief financial officer

The country's second largest IT services company, Infosys, on Thursday announced the appointment of Nilanjan Roy (pictured), a Bharti Airtel veteran, as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective from March 1.
Roy, who has been with Airtel for the past 13 years, is the global CFO at the telecom major, a position he has been holding since August 2015. The post of a full-time CFO at Infosys was vacant since November 17 after its then chief financial officer M D Ranganath resigned citing personal reasons.
In the interim, Jayesh Sanghrajka, the deputy CFO of the company, was given the charge while Infosys was in look out for a suitable candidate to fill the position. Sanghrajka will continue to hold this post till the new CFO joins in March, the company said.
