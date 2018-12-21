Infosys appoints Bharti Airtel's Nilanjan Roy as chief financial officer

The country's second largest IT services company, Infosys, on Thursday announced the appointment of (pictured), a veteran, as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective from March 1.

Roy, who has been with Airtel for the past 13 years, is the global CFO at the telecom major, a position he has been holding since August 2015. The post of a full-time CFO at was vacant since November 17 after its then chief financial officer M D Ranganath resigned citing personal reasons.

In the interim, Jayesh Sanghrajka, the deputy CFO of the company, was given the charge while was in look out for a suitable candidate to fill the position. Sanghrajka will continue to hold this post till the new CFO joins in March, the company said.