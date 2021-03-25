Infosys appoints Chitra Nayak as independent director

-
ALSO READ
Infosys divests partial stake in US-based Whoop for about $10 million
Infosys completes acquisition of US-based firm Kaleidoscope Innovation
Infosys to roll out salary hikes from Jan 2021, incentives to junior staff
Infosys to acquire assets, onboard employees of Australia's Carter Digital
Infosys completes acquisition of Czech-based GuideVision in Europe
-
IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Salesforce executiveChitra Nayak as an independent director.
Her appointment, effective March 25, 2021, is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, a regulatory filing said.
The appointment is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders, it added.
Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations.
She currently serves as a member of the board at Invitae, a medical genetics company; at Morneau Shepell, a tech-enabled HR services company; at Forward Air, a freight and logistics company; and at Intercom, a messaging platform company, the filing said.
She also advises startups on go-to-market strategies.
Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech startup.
Previously, Nayak was COO at Funding Circle, an online SMB lending marketplace.
She has held leadership roles at Salesforce for eight years, as COO, Platform, and Senior VP, Global Sales Development, and is the co-founder of Neythri.org that supports South Asian professional women.
"Chitra Nayak brings Silicon Valley experience and expertise, that will provide valuable insights as Infosys pivots its service offerings in consulting and digital solutions to help businesses in their strategic intent of digital transformation,"Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director and chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at Infosys, said.
Nayak also brings in a deep understanding of ESG through her thought leadership and engagement with several forums that are focused on diversity, inclusion, and climate change, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU