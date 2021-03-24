Prestige Estates to take over $1.4-billion project from bankrupt firm

-
ALSO READ
Prestige Estates: Medium term growth prospects hinge on capex cycle
Prestige Estates completes phase 1 of Blackstone deal; stock jumps 4%
Will retire Rs 6,000-crore debt after Blackstone deal: Prestige Estates CMD
Prestige Estates sells assets worth Rs 7,467 crore to Blackstone Group
New capex to drive Prestige Estates' rental portfolio scale up
-
Prestige Estates Projects will take over a Mumbai housing project from bankrupt Ariisto Developers following a court decision Tuesday.
The Bengaluru-based developer plans to launch the first phase of the project by May and second phase toward the end of the year, Prestige’s Chief Executive Officer Venkat K Narayana said by phone on Wednesday.
He estimates revenues of more than Rs 100 billion ($1.4 billion) from the 7.5 million square feet under development. “This will be our largest project in Mumbai,” Narayana said.
Prestige emerged as a top bidder for beleaguered Ariisto in November 2019. But the proceedings were then stuck in court and further delayed due to the pandemic.
Creditors had combined claims of about Rs 25 billion, of which Prestige offered to pay Rs 16 billion, according to company officials with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.
The court-appointed insolvency resolution professional Jayesh Sanghrajka declined to comment when reached by phone.
Under the resolution plan, Prestige will pay Rs 370 crore upfront to creditors and allot them some 800,000 square feet of fully constructed area, Narayana said. Creditors include HDFC, Piramal Group, IIFL and other wealthy individuals and homebuyers.
More than 500 apartments had been stuck for more than a decade as India’s real estate sector saw a series of challenges including a crisis in the shadow banking industry and unfavorable government policies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU