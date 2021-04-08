Infosys, ArcelorMittal announce strategic tie-up for digital transformation

IT major on Thursday announced a strategic long-term partnership with to help accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for Europe.

Through this engagement, will work with Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimise, stabilise, and transform ArcelorMittal’s IT landscape.

will also establish a robust, state-of-the-art Business Process Management (BPM) service in ArcelorMittal Europe’s Business Center of Excellence (BCoE) shared services center.

"The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys’ presence in Europe and will enable it to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide," the company said in an exchange filing.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said: “The need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector. We are pleased to partner with ArcelorMittal and help them stay one step ahead of disruption. Leveraging our global delivery model, right shoring, and robust BPM offerings, we are committed to driving efficiency, bolstering operational excellence, and establishing future-ready services in line with ArcelorMittal’s growth strategies. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with the group and are excited to help them navigate the next.”

“We are delighted to partner with Infosys on our digital transformation journey. Infosys not only shares our vision and values but also brings agility, delivery excellence, and willingness to walk the extra mile to ensure mutual success. We are conf ident that this collaboration will mean our employees and associates are equipped with powerful new tools that enhance our competitiveness and fuel our innovation," Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe said.

Infosys' scrip on Thursday was up 0.56 per cent on NSE to close at Rs 1,438.15